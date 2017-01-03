13 teams appeared in the first phase, 'Premier League' of the the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championships in National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





Placed in four pools, the top two from each made it to the second phase, 'Super League'. These eight teams were further grouped in two pools. Now, after a total of 27 matches, stage is set for the semi finals on Tuesday.



First semi final:PIA vs WAPDA 12:00 (noon)

Second semi final: SSGC vs National Bank of Pakistan 2:30 PM



Interestingly, the two semi finals present contrasting scenarios.



The two sides in the first semi final are very rich in experience.



WAPDA and PIA include a number of present and past international stars.



WAPDA, in fact has as many as three national captains including Fareed, who skippered Pakistan in their last international outing, Asian Champions Trophy. The other two are former captains; both big names. Sohail Abbas, the legendary drag flicker, holds the world record for most international goals (348). While midfielder Waseem Ahmed has made the most international appearances for Pakistan (410). It was nice to see the 40 year old Sohail Abbas in a very good physical condition. In these nationals, he was played for long periods in all the matches.



Likewise, PIA, the two time defending champions, also boast a number of players who have played for Pakistan. Most of them appeared in the past and only a few appeared for Pakistan's national side in 2015.



The teams in the other semi final are relatively young.



National Bank of Pakistan has eight members of Pakistan's under 21 squad. This national under 21 were given a lot of international exposure in 2016. Till only a couple of weeks before these nationals, the team was in the final phase of preparation for the Junior World Cup; they were cruelly deprived of participation.

NBP coach Tahir Zaman is also the head coach of Pakistan under 21.



Sui Southern Gas Company comprises of a few senior, and a greater number of age group internationals including players from Pakistan under 18 squad.

Hence, it should be a battle of youth.



Final is scheduled on Wednesday.



PHF Media release