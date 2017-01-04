Stats Speak- 2016: Indian Hockey in nutshell
By B.G.Joshi (sehore-Bhopal, India)
Achievements
Indian men won the silver medal in London Champions Trophy (June) after 34 years, prior to that in 1982 Amstelveen (Netherlands) India won the bronze medal.
Indian men and women won the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan and Singapore respectively. It was 3rd occasions when India won double crown. Prior to that India won the Hyderabad Afro Asian Games (2003) and Asia Cup (2003-M, 2004-W).
Indian men finished 8th in Rio de Janeiro Olympics, whereas Women stood last twelfth.
Indian eves set the Asian record by thrashing Nepal 24-0 in Guwahati South Asian Games(February), prior to that India beat Hong Kong by 22-0 in 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.
Indian juniors (U-21) won the World Cup after 15 years in Lucknow. Sub-juniors (U-18) won the Dhaka Asia Cup.
Stats are given below:
India in 2016
|
Particulars
|
Seniors
|
Juniors
|
Sub Juniors
|
Men
|
Women
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Matches Played
|
43
|
41
|
24
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Won
|
19
|
14
|
17
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Drawn
|
7
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Lost
|
17
|
22
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Goals For
|
103
|
98
|
68
|
5
|
24
|
14
|
Goals Against
|
84
|
90
|
39
|
10
|
10
|
4
|
Top Scorers
|
Rupinderpal Singh
|
Deepika
Thakur
|
Varun
Kumar
|
Jyoti Gupta
|
Dilpreet
Singh
|
Sangeeta
Kumari
|
Goals Scored
|
25
|
14
|
17
|
2
|
6
|
6
