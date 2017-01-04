By B.G.Joshi (sehore-Bhopal, India)



Achievements



Indian men won the silver medal in London Champions Trophy (June) after 34 years, prior to that in 1982 Amstelveen (Netherlands) India won the bronze medal.





Indian men and women won the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan and Singapore respectively. It was 3rd occasions when India won double crown. Prior to that India won the Hyderabad Afro Asian Games (2003) and Asia Cup (2003-M, 2004-W).



Indian men finished 8th in Rio de Janeiro Olympics, whereas Women stood last twelfth.



Indian eves set the Asian record by thrashing Nepal 24-0 in Guwahati South Asian Games(February), prior to that India beat Hong Kong by 22-0 in 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.



Indian juniors (U-21) won the World Cup after 15 years in Lucknow. Sub-juniors (U-18) won the Dhaka Asia Cup.



Stats are given below:



India in 2016

Particulars Seniors Juniors Sub Juniors Men Women Boys Girls Boys Girls Matches Played 43 41 24 4 4 5 Won 19 14 17 1 3 4 Drawn 7 5 3 0 0 1 Lost 17 22 4 3 1 0 Goals For 103 98 68 5 24 14 Goals Against 84 90 39 10 10 4 Top Scorers Rupinderpal Singh Deepika Thakur Varun Kumar Jyoti Gupta Dilpreet Singh Sangeeta Kumari Goals Scored 25 14 17 2 6 6

