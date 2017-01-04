Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak- 2016: Indian Hockey in nutshell

Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2017
By B.G.Joshi (sehore-Bhopal, India)

Achievements

Indian men won the silver medal in London Champions Trophy (June) after 34 years, prior to that in 1982 Amstelveen (Netherlands) India won the bronze medal.



Indian men and women won the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan and Singapore respectively. It was 3rd occasions when India won double crown. Prior to that India won the Hyderabad Afro Asian Games (2003) and Asia Cup (2003-M, 2004-W).

Indian men finished 8th in Rio de Janeiro Olympics, whereas Women stood last twelfth.

Indian eves set the Asian record by thrashing Nepal 24-0 in Guwahati South Asian Games(February), prior to that India beat Hong Kong by 22-0 in 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.

Indian juniors (U-21) won the World Cup after 15 years in Lucknow. Sub-juniors (U-18) won the Dhaka Asia Cup.

Stats are given below:

India in 2016

Particulars

Seniors

Juniors

Sub Juniors

Men

Women

Boys

Girls

Boys

Girls

Matches Played

43

41

24

4

4

5

Won

19

14

17

1

3

4

Drawn

7

5

3

0

0

1

Lost

17

22

4

3

1

0

Goals For

103

98

68

5

24

14

Goals Against

84

90

39

10

10

4

Top Scorers

Rupinderpal Singh

Deepika

Thakur

Varun

Kumar

Jyoti Gupta

Dilpreet

Singh

Sangeeta

Kumari

Goals Scored

25

14

17

2

6

6

 

