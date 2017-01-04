Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Three-day hockey meet gets underway

Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
Members of the Baba Pallaha Hockey Tournament Committee honour Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar on Tuesday. A Tribune PhotoGraph

Amritsar: A three-day hockey tournament organised by the Baba Pallaha Hockey Tournament Committee (BPHTC) kicked off today for the 40th time at the Inderbir Kaur Memorial Hockey Stadium amid huge rush of spectators.



Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia was the chief guest. He said such tournaments went a long way to promote talented players.

“Villages like Butala deserve huge appreciation since the place is known for organising such tournaments. I congratulate the organisers and villagers, especially the NRIs, who come forward to support such initiatives,” the minister said.

As many as 16 teams arrived for the competition. Three matches were played today that displayed cut-throat competition. In the first match, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Hockey Academy, Amritsar, defeated Khalsa College, Amritsar, 3-0.

In the second match, Kurkshetra Hockey Club defeated Jalandhar’s Army Eleven team 2-1. In the last match, Baba Pallaha Sports Club of Butala won by 3-2 by defeating Mata Sulakhani Hockey Club, Batala.

Pritam Singh, an elderly villager, said, “I come every year to watch tournaments here. At the village level, sincere efforts are put in to promote hockey but if similar approach is adopted at national level, the game can also become popular like cricket.”

Prabhjot Singh Chahal, one of the hockey coaches from the village, said, “Besides boys, there are a large number of girls from the village who come here for hockey practice and regularly play in different hockey tournaments.”

The Tribune

