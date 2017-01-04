The annual event will feature the best talent in hockey from across the nation in the sub-junior category and will include 20 teams in A Division and 20 teams in B Division vying for top honours.





The 7th Sub-Junior Women National Hockey Championship 2017 is all set to begin on Wednesday at the SDAT Velumanickam Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. The tournament will be flagged off with B division matches between January 4 and January 13 while the A Division matches will commence from January 11 and conclude on January 22. The annual event will feature the best talent in hockey from across the nation in the sub-junior category and will include 20 teams in A Division and 20 teams in B Division vying for top honours.



The A Division will include four pools with five teams each featuring defending champions Sports Authority of India, Hockey Punjab (2016 runners-up), Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (2016 second runners-up), Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Gangpur- Odisha, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Odisha, Hockey Patiala, Hockey Mizoram, Bengal Hockey Association and Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Maharashtra.



B Division too will feature four pools with five teams in each pool that include Assam Hockey, Citizen Hockey XI, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, Mumbai School Sports Association, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Sports Authority of Gujarat- Hockey Academy, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Puducherry, Hockey Bhopal, Goans Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli Hockey Association, Vidarbha Hockey Association, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Coorg, Hockey Madhya Bharat, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Him.



The national championships traditionally form the base for all future recruits into the national programs of the senior, junior and sub-junior categories, and this tournament boasts of showcasing the talent of over 700 budding hockey stars from all corners of the country.



The tournament this year is expected to be a preferred hunting ground for selectors, given the recent upsurge of hockey in India thanks to the incredible performances by the junior men's team that lifted the Junior World Cup, as well as the senior men's and women's team consistent show through the year.



Wishing the participating teams the very best, Hockey India President Mariamma Koshy said, "I am delighted and eager for the action to begin in the 7th Hockey India Sub- Junior Women National Championships in Ramanathapuram, TN. These championships have brought forward the future stars of Indian hockey and its nothing less than an honour to see how youngsters from all corners of the country are working hard towards making a career for themselves in the sport. I am confident that this year's national championships will unearth some bright future stars who will make it to the national teams in the future."



DNA