Polo getting ready for annual Hockey Reyes tournament

Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
Real Club de Polo will begin their 120th year in style with the annual Hockey Reyes tournament beginning on Friday and running until Monday.



In the senior male category, Polo will host Belgium’s KHC Leuven, who are the reigning champions, as well as two teams from Pedralbes. The Belgian side will play each of the Spanish sides with the game against Polo on Sunday the highlight.

On the women’s side, the Italian national side will compete as they continue their preparations for World League Round 2 in Malaysia later in January. They will meet the host club as well as English sides Surbiton and Leicester.

There are also junior boys and girls competitions with visiting teams from Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

It is the 69th edition of the competition.

