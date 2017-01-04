By BRIAN YONGA





Sharkia's Mohamed Essam controls the ball during the team's training session at the City Park Stadium on January 3, 2017 ahead of the Africa Cup of Club Championship that gets underway on January 7, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO



Egyptian men's hockey club Sharkia coach Mohy Saad expects stiff opposition from Kenyan and Ghanaian clubs at this year's edition of the Africa Cup of Club Championship that gets underway on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Sharkia, who are in the Guinness book of Records after winning the continental competition a record 23 times, will be aiming to reclaim the title they last won in 2014.



They were beaten 3-2 by counterparts Eastern Company in the 2015 final played at the Olympic Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.



The Egyptians alongside their women counterparts arrived in the country on New Year's Day for the week-long competition that will run till January 15. Saad is confident his charges will be able to reign supreme as they bid to make more history.



“It will be a tough competition and i am sure all teams are preparing well for the event. We believe we have good players who can help us claim this competition," Saad told Daily Nation Sport.



The squad of 16 players held a training session at the City Park Stadium on Tuesday with Saad laying emphasis on penalty corners and build-up play.



"We have been in camp since December 1 last year. Kenya and Ghana has good teams and whoever wins will be worthy champions."



The 27th edition of the continental showpiece has attracted 19 teams including 10 women's clubs. Kenya will be hosting the event for a third time having previously hosted in 2006 and 2009.



Eastern Company were the last Egyptian club to arrive, jetting in on Monday night. Nigerian clubs which include Heartland, Elrufai (both women) and men's champions Niger Flickers were due to arrive in the country on Tuesday night.



Ghana Police (women) Ghana Customs (men and women) are expected in the country on Wednesday. Uganda will be represented by Weatherhead and Wananchi men and women's teams.



Local teams will be led by women's champions Telkom Orange and Sliders while Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police will do battle in the men's competition.



Orange beat Ghana Police 3-2 on post-match penalties in the previous edition to win their record eighth title, their fourth in a row. The teams had played out to a 1-1 draw after normal time.



Butali and Police will be seeking their maiden titles having won bronze in past editions. The only local side to have won the title was the defunct Armed Forces in 1998 in Namibia.



The fixtures will be released on Friday with the games set begin on Saturday.



Daily Nation