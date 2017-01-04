By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange's Barbara Simiyu (left) in action during their friendly match against Sharkia of Egypt on January 3, 2017 at the City Park Stadium. Both sides are preparing for the Africa Cup of Club Championship that gets underway on January 7, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange women’s hockey club warmed up for the Africa Cup of Club Championship (ACCC) with a 3-1 win against Egyptian Club Sharkia in a build-up match played on Tuesday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Orange had fallen behind to a seventh minute strike by Sharkia forward Hager Mostafa but hit back with a brace from veteran striker Jackline Mwangi to a take a 2-1 lead at the break before fullback Flavian Mutiva added a third late in the second half.



Orange coach Jos Openda was pleased with his side’s fight back noting that they are yet to hit top gear ahead of the Saturday kick-off.



“There are some grey areas that we still need to work on but so far I think we have the right frame of mind and the players know what is expected of them,” Openda told Daily Nation Sport.



Orange, who are bidding to win the title for a record ninth time, will represent the country alongside Sliders in the women’s competition. And Openda believes playing at home will give the local sides an edge in the 27th edition of the annual continental showpiece.



Since winning the first title in 1995 in Accra, Ghana, the 19 time league champions have dominated the continental stage. In 2009, they beat Sliders 2-1 in all-Kenyan final at City Park Stadium, having also won it at home in 2006.



They will face stiff competition from last year’s runners up Ghana Police, Ghana Customs, who won bronze as well as former champions Heartland from Nigeria.



Daily Nation