KARACHI: Defending champions PIA and National Bank of Pakistan qualified for the final of the 63rd National Hockey Championship by winning their respective semi-finals at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.





In the first match, Zubair Khan opened the scoring for PIA in the seventh minute followed by an 18th minute equaliser by WAPDA’s Rana Umair.



WAPDA came out flying in the second half as Ejaz Ali scored a quick-fire brace to hand his side a 3-1 lead. The airliners, however, made a remarkable recovery from that point as they countered with three goals of their own in a frantic five-minute spell.



Kashif Ali and Shafqat Rasool scored in the 38th and 39th minute before the former hit two more in 43rd and 53rd minutes to complete his hat-trick.



Muhammad Waseem got one back for WAPDA in the final minute of the third quarter before Shafqat scored his team’s final goal to complete a 6-4 triumph.



In the second match, NBP defeated SSGC 2-0 as Dilber Hussain and Ammad Butt got their names on the scoresheet.



The Express Tribune