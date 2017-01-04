



LAHORE: Defending champions Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) qualified for the final of the 63rd National Hockey Championship by winning their respective semi-finals at National Hockey Stadium Lahore here on Tuesday.





PIA defeated Pakistan WAPDA 6-4 while National Bank defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 2-0. In the first semifinal, Zubair Khan opened the account for PIA in the seventh minute followed by an 18th minute equaliser by WAPDA's Rana Umair. WAPDA came out flying in the second half as Ejaz Ali scored a quick-fire brace to hand his side a 3-1 lead.



PIA, however, made a remarkable recovery from that point as they countered with three goals of their own in a frantic five-minute spell. Kashif Ali and Shafqat Rasool scored in the 38th and 39th minute before the former hit two more in 43rd and 53rd minutes to complete his hat-trick. Muhammad Waseem got one back for WAPDA in the final minute of the third quarter before Shafqat scored his team's final goal to complete a 6-4 triumph.



In the second semifinal, Dilber Hussain and Ammad Butt got their names on the score sheet. This contest also provided flowing hockey most of the time. After a cagey first five minutes, a swift move initiated by Atiq Ahmad was well finished by Dilber and the NBP were in front. NBP continued to have the better of exchanges in the first quarter. But the SSGC were certainly the more dominating side during the next quarter with phases of ascendancy. They couldn't make out of any of the four penalty corners, though once Abbas Haider's push came off the pole. So NBP carried the slender lead into the second half. SSGS's promising teenager Adeel Ahmad, after a mesmerising dribbling run saw his try on the goal saved by the custodian. But in the 35th minute, NBP doubled the lead. They raided from right flank. The initial attempt was padded away by the goal keeper. Ammad Butt pounced on the rebound to make it 2-0. NBP with a number of players from Pakistan's under-21 squad were well in control for the remainder of the time without increasing their account.



