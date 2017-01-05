



Brussels: Are you looking to be part of our dynamic team in our Head Office in Brussels? We are hiring a part-time Internal Accountant.





Job Description:



Title: EHF Internal Accountant



Location: EHF Office, Brussels, Belgium



Type of Appointment: Part time (One day per week or equivalent)



Application deadline: 20th January 2017



Skill Requirements:

Excellent knowledge of accounting (accounts payable, receivable and general ledger).

Good knowledge of the Belgian and EU VAT-rules.

Excellent ability to communicate and good human relations.

English: Fluent oral and written. Other languages a significant advantage.

Excellent IT skills. Knowledge of Kluwer Expert/m Plus and Isabel are a significant advantage.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

The Position:



The Internal Accountant’s main responsibilities will be:

To prepare and encode the sales invoices of EHF in close cooperation with the EHF Operations Manager, applying the correct BE or EU VAT-rules and. To follow-up the outstanding debtors and to send payment reminders.

To check and and encode the purchase invoices of EHF, applying the correct VAT-deduction. To prepare the monthly or two-weekly payments to the creditors using the accounting software and Isabel, ask for approval of the invoices and payments of the Director General.

To collect the receipts of credit card expenses from the card users, to check the expenses and to encode the monthly credit card statements.

To collect the receipts of cash expenses from the cash float users, to check the expenses, to keep the cash books and to encode the cash books on a monthly basis.

To encode the financial statements regularly.

To work closely with the external accountant for the preparation of the monthly VAT-return and the monthly balance sheet, keeping in mind the strict deadlines for the monthly VAT-return.

To ensure, in conjunction with the Director General and external accountant that the accounts receivable, accounts payable and the general ledger are maintained and up-to date on a monthly basis. To proactively and spontaneously follow-up and, if needed, contact the creditors, the EHF officers and/or Staff members should any invoices or receipts be missing.

To prepare the yearly budget in cooperation with the Director General and Hon. Treasurer and follow-up of the actual income and expenses compared to the budget.

Place in the organisation:

Report to the Director General

Close co-operation with the EHF Director General and Operations Manager and other EHF staff.

Close cooperation with the external accountant for the preparation of the monthly VAT-return, the monthly balance sheet and the yearly balance sheet

Close cooperation with the EHF Hon. Treasurer for the preparation and follow-up of the budget.

Other Information:

The role is based in the EHF Office in Brussels.

Candidates must be available to interview in Brussels.

How to apply for this job:



Please apply with full career details and current salary no later than 20th January by e-mail to: –



Angus Kirkland

Director General

European Hockey Federation



E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



EuroHockey media release