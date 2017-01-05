We are Hiring!
Brussels: Are you looking to be part of our dynamic team in our Head Office in Brussels? We are hiring a part-time Internal Accountant.
Job Description:
Title: EHF Internal Accountant
Location: EHF Office, Brussels, Belgium
Type of Appointment: Part time (One day per week or equivalent)
Application deadline: 20th January 2017
Skill Requirements:
- Excellent knowledge of accounting (accounts payable, receivable and general ledger).
- Good knowledge of the Belgian and EU VAT-rules.
- Excellent ability to communicate and good human relations.
- English: Fluent oral and written. Other languages a significant advantage.
- Excellent IT skills. Knowledge of Kluwer Expert/m Plus and Isabel are a significant advantage.
- Ability to meet strict deadlines.
The Position:
The Internal Accountant’s main responsibilities will be:
- To prepare and encode the sales invoices of EHF in close cooperation with the EHF Operations Manager, applying the correct BE or EU VAT-rules and. To follow-up the outstanding debtors and to send payment reminders.
- To check and and encode the purchase invoices of EHF, applying the correct VAT-deduction. To prepare the monthly or two-weekly payments to the creditors using the accounting software and Isabel, ask for approval of the invoices and payments of the Director General.
- To collect the receipts of credit card expenses from the card users, to check the expenses and to encode the monthly credit card statements.
- To collect the receipts of cash expenses from the cash float users, to check the expenses, to keep the cash books and to encode the cash books on a monthly basis.
- To encode the financial statements regularly.
- To work closely with the external accountant for the preparation of the monthly VAT-return and the monthly balance sheet, keeping in mind the strict deadlines for the monthly VAT-return.
- To ensure, in conjunction with the Director General and external accountant that the accounts receivable, accounts payable and the general ledger are maintained and up-to date on a monthly basis. To proactively and spontaneously follow-up and, if needed, contact the creditors, the EHF officers and/or Staff members should any invoices or receipts be missing.
- To prepare the yearly budget in cooperation with the Director General and Hon. Treasurer and follow-up of the actual income and expenses compared to the budget.
Place in the organisation:
- Report to the Director General
- Close co-operation with the EHF Director General and Operations Manager and other EHF staff.
- Close cooperation with the external accountant for the preparation of the monthly VAT-return, the monthly balance sheet and the yearly balance sheet
- Close cooperation with the EHF Hon. Treasurer for the preparation and follow-up of the budget.
Other Information:
- The role is based in the EHF Office in Brussels.
- Candidates must be available to interview in Brussels.
How to apply for this job:
Please apply with full career details and current salary no later than 20th January by e-mail to: –
Angus Kirkland
Director General
European Hockey Federation
E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
EuroHockey media release