NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as a major boost to Indian hockey, the Sahara Group has renewed its association with Hockey India by signing a sponsorship deal which will run till 2021.





Associated with Indian hockey since 1995, Sahara India will be the major partner of the national teams at the junior and senior levels until 2021.



"Hockey is our national game and we are very proud of the team's performances at both junior and senior level, men and women, in the past year. Sahara India Pariwar is committed to the development of the sport at all levels and are keen to continue our partnership with Hockey India in their endeavour to achieve greater heights," stated Abhijit Sarkar, Head Corporate Communications, Sahara India Pariwar.



"We at Sahara India Pariwar believe that with adequate backing the young crop of players have it in them to create greater success stories in the following years similar to the Junior World Cup win, the men's FIH Champions Trophy Silver medal performance as well as the women winning the Asian Champions Trophy. These results show that Indian hockey is on the right path towards bringing laurels for India," he added.



Sahara India said that apart from the sponsorship with Hockey India, it would continue to help players in different ways as has been in the past.



"Sahara India Pariwar has been a major supporter of Indian hockey for a long time now and we are very grateful to them for partnering us in our endeavour to bring about the hockey revolution. We could not have created success stories without the continued support of Sahara India Pariwar. We thank Sahara India Pariwar for extending their support of Indian Hockey to 2021," Hockey India President Mariamma Koshy said.



Economic Times