



Belgian trio Vincent Vanasch, Arthur Van Doren and Manu Stockbroekx have all received a lucrative post-Christmas bonus with all being called up to the Hockey India League.





They are all late call-ups to replace injured players for the fifth edition of the competition. Vanasch will mind the net for the Delhi Waveriders who won the title in 2014.



Dragons’ defender Van Doren will wear the colours of the Uttar Pradesh Wizards while Stockbroekx, playing this year with Bloemendaal will line out for Dabang Mumbai.



It means Dragons and WatDucks will have to do without their players for the first round back of the Belgian league which takes place on Sunday, February 19 and, potentially, a second game with the final set to be played on February 26.



They follow in the footsteps of Racing Club de Bruxelles’ Tom Boon who was the Belgian player to previously play in the HIL in 2015.



Euro Hockey League media release