



New German coach Stefan Kermas has confirmed that UHC Hamburg’s Oliver Korn and Mannheimer’s Florian Woesch along with Crefelder duo Linus Butt and Oskar Deecke have all retired from international hockey.





Korn was part of both the 2008 and 2012 German Olympic winning sides and was one of their three reserves in Rio last August when Germany took bronze.



Deecke was a 2012 Olympian and also was a Rio reserve while Linus Butt was one of the key defenders in the bronze winning side.



Moritz Fuerste had already announced his retirement but Kermas has, however, retained the services of top performers Tobias Hauke, Martin Häner and Christopher Wesley.



The experienced trio had asked for a break in the first half of 2017 for professional reasons but can then return to the squad. Christopher Zeller, who missed the Olympics in Rio, could also continue.



"Change always means a huge chance for new players," said Kermas, who will work closely with Under-21 coach Valentin Altenburg.



"I want to know which top talents we have in the pipeline. We want to see an enlarged circle of players so the transition will be fluent along with the game philosophies."



30 players have been invited to the first performance diagnosis from January 16 to 18 in Frankfurt. At the end of February, Germany will travel to Cape Town, South Africa as they build-up toward the World League semi-final in South Africa in July when World Cup tickets will be up for grabs.



Euro Hockey League media release