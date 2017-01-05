



EHL winner and Spanish international Gabriel Dabanch is set to return to Europe for the second half of the season as he links up with Junior FC.





He will be back in situ at Sant Cugat del Vallés for the second leg of the 2016-2017 season, making his debut in February when the men’s Honor Division returns to action.



Junior currently sit in fourth place in Spain at Christmas on 17 points, sitting behind Real Club de Polo (25), Atletic Terrassa (22) and Club Egara (20).



Dabanch has played 96 international, scoring 27 goals, and is fifth on the all-time EHL goalscorers list with 23 goals. His crowning moment came with Oranje Zwart when he won the EHL title in 2015 while he also once scored seven times for Royal Leopold in one game against SG Amsicora.



He previously won the Honor Division in Spain with Polo in 2008 and he has previously played in the competition with UD Taburiente and RS Tenis before spells with Royal Antwerp, OZ and Leo before spending the last part of his life in Australia.



Euro Hockey League media release