



LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully defended their National Hockey Championship crown on Wednesday when they defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 4-3 on penalties in the final at the National Hockey Stadium here Wednesday. PIA won the title for the third consecutive time thus completing their hat trick. In a classification match for third position, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) edged out Pakistan WAPDA 1-0 when Rana Sohail scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute of the game. PIA captain Muhammad Irfan received the winners’ trophy from Punjab’s Minister of Sports Jahangir Khanzada. Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Nawabzada Chaudhry Sher Ali handed over the runners-up trophy to NBP skipper Tousiq Arshad, while Police’s brilliant forward Mohammad Sharjeel, who had three hat-tricks in the tournament, was declared as the best emerging player.





PIA dominated the proceedings in the first half and tested the NBP defence many times, which included two penalty corners in the opening minutes of the match; but were unable to find the back of the net. NBP, meanwhile, were the dominant side in the second half but just like PIA in the first-half, could not break the deadlock. After the match ended goalless in normal time, PIA edged out NBP on penalties after the bankers missed their first two penalties to hand the advantage to the airliners. PIA’s Shafqat Rasool missed his and his team’s fourth penalty as the scoreline read 3-3 after NBP had scored their last three spot-kicks. PIA’s Kashif Ali then stepped up and coolly slotted the ball in the back of the net to guide his side to the crown.



In the third place game, it was mostly a lackluster display in the first 15 minutes from both the sides; perhaps due to the disappointment of the failure to qualify for the final. In the second quarter, the experienced WAPDA side brightened the things first. They made frequent incursions into the circle but were twice denied by Amjad Ali, the Sui Southern Gas Company’s custodian. SSGC’s Adeel Ahmed also had an excellent opportunity but he pushed out, standing in an ideal position. Both the side had long periods of ascendancy in the third quarter. WAPDA had three PCs but Amjad, SSGC’s hero of the day, was impenetrable. SSGC’s speedy forwards made some good individual bursts into the opposition’s scoring zone but didn’t test the goalkeeper. The young SSGC were definitely the better team in the last 15 minutes. Though, WAPDA had a PC and a wonderful open play chance (again blocked by Amjad), a goal from the SSGC looked more likely to come. And it did arrive in the 53rd minute. The WAPDA goalkeeper padded away a good cross from the right. But Rana Sohail sprinted to put the rebound in the net. Hence, SSGC equalled their best finish in the National Championship; had also finished third twice in the past.



The Daily Times