

Photo Courtesy: PHF



KARACHI: PIA successfully defended their National Hockey Championship crown on Wednesday when they defeated NBP 4-3 on penalties at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.





PIA dominated the proceedings in the first half and tested the NBP defence many times, which included two penalty corners in the opening minutes of the match; but were unable to find the back of the net.



NBP, meanwhile, were the dominant side in the second half but just like PIA in the first-half, could not break the deadlock.



After the match ended goalless in normal time, PIA edged out NBP on penalties after the bankers missed their first two penalties to hand the advantage to the airliners.



PIA’s Shafqat Rasool missed his and his team’s fourth penalty as the scoreline read 3-3 after NBP had scored their last three spot-kicks. PIA’s Kashif Ali then stepped up and coolly slotted the ball in the back of the net to guide his side to the crown.



Meanwhile in the third-place match, SSGC edged out WAPDA 1-0 as Rana Sohail scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute of the game.



PIA captain Muhammad Irfan received the winners’ trophy from Punjab’s Minister of Sports, Jahangir Khanzada.



Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Nawabzada Chaudhry Sher Ali handed over the runner-up trophy to NBP skipper Tousiq Arshad, while Police’s brilliant forward Sharjeel, who had three hat-tricks in the tournament, was declared as the best emerging player.



