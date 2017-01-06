COLLETTE DEVLIN





Wellington Hockey Association chief executive Trafford Wilson on site at the National Hockey Stadium, where there will be a new $2.7 million turf. KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ



Wellington hockey fans are celebrating after receiving a funding boost that will see a new artificial turf ready before the start of the season in April.





Wellington City Council has stumped up almost $2 million for the turf at the National Hockey Stadium in Berhampore, while the Wellington Hockey Association will contribute a further $800,000 that came from various grants.



Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle said the council saw the need to fund one of Wellington's key sports, which was growing significantly.



The association, which leases the land from the council, would pay for new dugouts and changing rooms, he said.



"There is a real desire to reinstate the 30-year-old stadium as the national stadium to host events."



Extensive drainage work was currently being done before levelling the field and laying the turf.



Completion was weather dependent, but was expected to be finished by the end of March, he said.



Wellington Hockey Association chief executive Trafford Wilson said players were thrilled to be getting a new turf.



It had taken about five years to build up a case and to get the funding for the project, he said.



There were six clubs affiliated with the stadium and, in the past few years, membership had grown about 30 per cent.



The new turf would support the growth of the Wellington association, which was operating at 90 per cent, resulting in teams playing games late in the evening.



"It will make a wonderful difference to the sport."



The association's participation programmes had opened the game to more people and spurred the growth, he said.



"With three turfs on site we are also likely to be considered for more tournaments and events."



There were currently 14 clubs in Wellington playing on six turfs and there was a strong growth in the sport throughout the country, he said.



