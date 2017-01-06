by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are confident they can emulate Sapura’s title win last year when they open their Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy campaign against UITM-KPT today





Sapura defied the odds to upstage the bigger teams to win the inaugural title last year, but they do not have a team in the Malaysia Hockey League this year.



UniKL have signed up five foreign players, but only one – Argentine striker Ignacio Santiago Salas – will feature today.



Midfielder Mohammad Tousiq and defender Mohammad Aleem Bilal, both of Pakistan; Australian youngster Lachlan Gerald Stick and Argentina reserve goalkeeper Tomas Matias Santiago are expected to arrive next week.



Santiago, though, looks set to be UniKL’s key signing.



Goalkeeping has been a bane for the UniKL team and that’s one of the reasons they’ve gone for a top quality keeper.



Santiago was a member of the Argentina team who finished third in the 2012 Sultan of Johor Cup. He went on to keep goal in the 2013 Junior World Cup in New Delhi.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj is not worried about not having his foreign legion for the opening match.



“We had some good warm-up matches ... the players are eager to prove themselves as they fight for a place in the team,” said Arul.



“It won’t be easy against UITM as they have several experienced players besides their four foreign players.



“We need to take our chances and not put ourselves under pressure by conceding soft goals.”



UniKL have added three Sapura players – Marhan Jalil, Mohamed Azrul Hasbullah and Faridzul Afiq Mohamed – to their ranks and will also continue to rely on regulars like Baljit Singh, Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin, Sufi Ismat Rohulmin, Najmi Farizal and the evergreen S. Selvaraju.



“The team will no doubt look to Marhan for leadership and guidance in midfield. I believe we have the material to match the best this year,” said Arul.



