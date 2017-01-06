Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ric Charlesworth
Dharmaraj to use three friendlies to finalise women’s squad

Published on Friday, 06 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
by Aftar Singh



Coach K. Dharmaraj (pic) has chosen 15 players from the 23-woman training squad and he will use the three friendlies – against Ireland (Monday) and Wales (Tuesday and Thursday) – to finalise the other three players.



Eight teams will feature in the World League Round Two and world No. 21 Malaysia are in Group B with Hong Kong, Ireland and Kazakhstan.

Group A comprises Italy, Wales, Thailand and Singapore.

World No. 16 Ireland are the top ranked team in the tournament.

All eight teams will automatically feature in the quarter-finals.

“It’s important that we top our group in the preliminary rounds so that we will meet a lower-ranked team in the quarter-finals,” said Dharmaraj.

“We are looking to finish in the top two in the tournament and qualify for the World League Semi-Finals.”

The Malaysian women’s team have never gone past the World League Second Round.

The eight are Mas Huzaimah Mohd Zain, Siti Noor Hafiza Zainordin, Norbaini Hashim, Nor Zafirah Abdul Aziz, Fatin Naimah Zaki, Noraslinda Said, Nor Syafiqah Mohd Zain and Nurul Shafiqa Mat Isa.

The Star of Malaysia

