Wales Senior Women travel to Malaysia this Saturday to finalise their preparations for the second round of the prestigious FIH Hockey World League, which is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur from Saturday 14th - Sunday 22nd January.





The tournament is a crucial event in Wales’ competitive calendar and will provide the opportunity to earn valuable world rankings points and progress to the Semi-Finals, where there will be the chance to qualify for the FIH World Cup. For Wales and other Commonwealth countries, it will be world rankings that determine qualification for Gold Coast 2018, with the top 10 Commonwealth nations automatically qualifying in late 2017.



On the announcement of the squad last month, Head Coach Kevin Johnson commented: “As a group, we are aspiring to play better international tournaments more often and World League Round 2 will be an ideal opportunity to challenge ourselves and further our development.



“As individuals, the players will learn a great amount playing in the high temperatures and humidity of Kuala Lumpur, as well as experiencing different types and styles of opposition from around the globe. It will be an invaluable experience and after our recent gains, we are fully confident in our ability to perform well.”



On route to qualifying for Round 2 the squad enjoyed a successful summer of international test matches, where Wales secured impressive home victories over world top 20 ranked nations Italy and Poland, as well as a valuable away draw with Italy. At World League Round 1 in Douai (France) in September, a confident Wales performed well to finish in second, just behind Russia and ahead of hosts France, to qualify for Round 2.



In their pool Wales, who are currently 32nd in the world, face Thailand and Singapore along with familiar rivals Italy, while a strong Irish side heads up Pool B which features Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.



You can find tournament schedule and live results here, or for updates via Twitter follow us @HockeyWales or Wales Senior Women @HociCymruWomen. A summary of Wales’ playing schedule (with times adjusted to GMT) is available below.

http://www.fih.ch/events/hockey-world-league/2017-women-hockey-world-league-round-2-kuala-lumpur-mas/

Details of streaming and availability of images will be confirmed early next week.



Match Schedule



Saturday 14 January Italy v Wales Local time 13:45 (05:45 GMT)

Sunday 15 January Wales v Singapore Local time 18:15 (10:15 GMT)

Tuesday 17 January Wales v Thailand Local time 16:00 (08:00 GMT)



Thursday 19 January Quarter-finals TBC

Friday 20 January 5-8 Play offs TBC

Saturday 21 January Semi-finals TBC

Sunday 22 January Finals TBC



Wales Senior Women Squad

Kuala Lumpur 2017



Rose Thomas (GK), Wimbledon

Ella Jackson (GK), Buckingham

Xenna Hughes, East Grinstead

Tina Evans, Birmingham University

Natalie Blyth, Swansea City

Jo Westwood, Swansea City

Leah Wilkinson (VC), Holcombe

Sian French, Bowdon

Beth Bingham, Loughborough University

Sarah Jones, Holcombe

Danielle Jordan, Clifton

Hannah Cozens, Loughborough University

Julie Whiting, Reading

Abi Welsford (C), Swansea City

Eloise Laity, Clifton

Lisa Daley, Swansea City

Phoebe Richards, Buckingham

Natasha Marke-Jones, Swansea City



Hockey Wales media release