World Grand Masters come to Glasgow

Published on Friday, 06 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 59
The Scotland LX Hockey Club, under the auspices of Scottish Hockey, is delighted to have been nominated to organise and run the World Grand Masters European Hockey Cup at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre and at Clydesdale Hockey Club, Glasgow.



The event will run from the 19th to the 27th August 2017 and will involve around 55 teams from across the world in both ladies and gents competitions.

This will be the largest ever hockey participation event ever to be held in Scotland with about 1000 athletes and officials in attendance, plus family, friends and supporters.

As found in the past, the success of any championships is largely down to the fantastic volunteers who have given their time to make the competing teams and their supports feel welcome to Scotland and Glasgow in particular, and to leave with great memories of their visit.

There are a number of different roles that require to be performed during the event. For example: Hospitality team members,  Merchandising team member,  Event information, Field of Play, Event Support, Access control,  Athlete support,  Announcer,  Opening & Closing ceremony team members. And more roles will evolve as our preparations continue.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

