

Tina Cullen celebrates after scoring in the indoor final



The second weekend of qualifiers for the Women’s Super 6s Finals is all set for action this weekend with the finest teams in the English game fighting tooth and nail to secure those four coveted semi-final spots at the SSE Arena Wembley on January 29.





Leading the way are 2015 champions Bowdon Hightown. The Seahorses showed their undoubted class with three wins and draw from their opening four matches. Unsurprisingly with the firepower they have their disposal Hightown are the top scorers in the competition with 24 goals in four games, conceding just 12, the second meanest defence in the tournament. Sally Walton, last season’s top scorer has helped herself to seven goals whilst the legendary Tina Cullen has plundered six. Charlene Mason’s four goals have also proved very handy for the Red and Black attack.



Hightown’s campaign this weekend starts with a clash against holders East Grinstead followed by an evening showdown with Slough and then games against Canterbury and Sutton Coldfield.



Currently sitting in second place, Sutton Coldfield will hope to make a return to the finals for the first time since 2013 when they were runners up. With nine points from their opening four games, The Mighty Pinks, spurred on by the goals of Captain Vicky Woolford are just a point behind Bowdon going into the weekend. Despite a heavy defeat to Slough in the first weekend, Sutton won against Reading, Buckingham and reigning champions East Grinstead to give themselves a good chance of qualifying.



Tucked into fourth place just a point behind Sutton are Slough. The club with a proud indoor history can boast 13 titles in their history but have not won the trophy since 2008. The Pink and Blacks started out with a draw against East Grinstead followed by wins over Sutton and Canterbury and a further draw with Reading. Dilly Newton was in red hot form, plundering six goals across the first weekend. Their fixtures include some tough challenges this weekend but Captain Kat McGonigle will be hopeful she can lead her side to Wembley.



Canterbury’s young guns currently occupy the fourth qualification spot after two wins and two losses in their first weekend of action. They were thankful for the goals of Grace Balsdon (6) and skipper Sarah Kerly (6) in the first weekend and despite testing clashes against Buckingham, Reading, Sutton and Bowdon the Polo Farm outfit will be giving it all they have to return to Wembley.



The chasing pack is headed up by Reading, who have amassed five points from their opening four games with Georgina Bathurst on target seven times, making her the leading scorer in the whole competition. Reigning champions East Grinstead have work to do to make it to finals day to defend their title with four points on the board whilst it is very tight amongst the bottom three with Holcombe, University of Birmingham and Buckingham all on three points.



The matches take place at Phoenix Sport and Leisure Centre, Telford and begin on Saturday morning. All the live updates can be found via our online results service.



The drama doesn’t end this weekend however. The four best teams progress to the semi finals at the SSE Arena Wembley to fight for the title on the action packed, dramatic unmissable finals day.



England Hockey Board Media release