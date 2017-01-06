

David Condon and Dom Bowden celebrate in the Super 6s final



With the men’s semi-finals and final of the Super 6s almost upon us, this weekend we will find out who will take their place in the showpiece at the SSE Arena Wembley and if anyone can break East Grinstead’s stranglehold on the tournament.





Grinstead are going for their ninth title in a row and started their campaign in strong fashion with four wins from four in week one. Adam Seccull led the way for the Sussex outfit with five goals but was able supported by the ever-reliable Ross Stott who slotted in four of his own. The champions won all four of their matches in the first weekend including consecutive 7-4 wins over Wimbledon and Loughborough Students. They lie in second place going into the weekend with matches against Bowdon, Reading, Surbiton and Sevenoaks to come.



Top of the pile via goal difference are Surbiton. Led by East Grinstead legend Mark Pearn, the side from Sugden Road also won four from four and plundered an impressive 29 goals in those four games. An 11-1 drubbing of Reading in their second game set the tone and Surbiton have not looked back. Scotland star William Marshall netted eight times, Brendan Creed and David Beckett both chipped in with six each. Surbiton’s fixtures for the second week will be no picnic with East Grinstead and Wimbledon both on the horizon but they have given themselves a fantastic chance of qualifying.



In third place with three wins from four are Wimbledon. The Wombles, who are of course reining champions in the outdoor game impressed in the first week with only East Grinstead able to take points off them. Peter Millar proved a revelation, scoring seven times. Nathanael Stewart scored five times to provide plenty of support to Millar. Wimbledon have strengthened their ranks with Simon Mantell, Steven Ebbers and Ben Arnold’s considerable talents added to the squad whilst goal machine Tim Davenport is also set to feature.



Last year’s semi-finalists Sevenoaks currently occupy the fourth qualification spot with two wins from four. Wins over Bowdon and Canterbury were separated by losses to Wimbledon and Surbiton. A group of players who have had a taste of finals day will be very keen to get themselves back in the frame this year.



Reading are level on points with Sevenoaks but are behind on goal difference after their heavy defeat to Surbiton. They have their fate in their own hands but will face Wimbledon and Canterbury on Saturday before rounding things off with what could prove to be pivotal clashes with Sevenoaks and East Grinstead.



Team Bath Buccaneers head the cluster of teams on three points, followed by Bowdon and Canterbury. The Kent side will be looking to Craig Boyne-the competition’s leading scorer to fire them up the table whilst Loughborough, currently rooted to the bottom of the table with no points will be aiming to avoid the drop with some big performances.



The matches take place at Nottingham University Sports Centre and begin on Saturday morning. All the live updates can be found via our online results service.



The drama doesn’t end this weekend however. The four best teams progress to the semi finals at the SSE Arena Wembley to fight for the title on the action packed, dramatic unmissable finals day.



England Hockey Board Media release