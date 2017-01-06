Wollongong gets stuck into indoors



Lawrence West







It’s finals weekend in Wollongong as the first competitions in the Indoor Festival of Hockey come to an undoubtedly thrilling climax on Sunday.





The Illawarra Hockey Centre will be packed with participants and supporters as the men’s and women’s Open Indoor Australian Championships conclude on Sunday with home favourites New South Wales aiming to back-up their double grand final appearances from 2016.



Thursday’s day one action saw an incredible 76 goals scored and there is plenty more hockey to be played before the medal round with 16 games in each of the men’s and women’s events across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



There’s even more at stake than national bragging rights with Australian team selectors watching on and places in the Australian indoor hockey team up for grabs.



There are plenty of ways to follow all the action via online media.



The Altius competition portal is where you can find all of the fixtures, results, stats and more. Click here for the men's Open competition, here for the women's Open competition, and here for the full list of upcoming Indoor Australian Championship events.



Twitter has live score updates throughout the event. Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter and use the #AusChampsHockey hashtag.



Facebook is where to go for amazing action photos thanks to Click InFocus photographers and where you can check out video interviews with some of the stars of the competition. Visit Facebook.com/HockeyAustralia.



Supported by Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW, the Indoor Festival of Hockey is a three-week extravaganza of indoor hockey, showcasing the best players in the country at Open, Under 21, Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 level.



Now in the second year of an initial two-year agreement, more than 1000 participants, spectators and volunteers will be involved over the next three weeks.



Hockey Australia Senior Manager – Events and Operations, David White, said local support for the event has been a big part of the event’s success.



“We launched this new festival concept last year with the support of Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW. It takes a lot of work to pull this many teams and participants together in one place and their support played a big role in the success of our first year.



“We’re hoping the local community will embrace the event even more this year and come out and cheer on the teams. There’s a lot of local pride at stake with New South Wales having reached the finals of both Open competitions last year.



“The Australian indoor hockey community is a very knowledgeable and enthusiastic community, and we at Hockey Australia are very proud that we can bring everyone together in the one place to showcase the best players and teams in the country over action-packed three weeks.”



Wollongong locals and visitors are encouraged to get down to the Illawarra Hockey Centre over the weekend to take in the action, which is fast, furious and highly skillful.



Weekend presentation information - Sun 8 Jan 2017 - Open Age

Women’s Gold Medal Match: 1:30 pm

Men’s Gold Medal Match: 2:45 pm

Presentation: 3:50 pm



Indoor Festival of Hockey schedule

5-8 January: Open Indoor Australian Championships (men & women)

9-13 January: U21 Indoor Australian Championships (men & women)

12-15 January: U13 Indoor Australian Carnival (boys & girls)

17-21 January: U18 Indoor Australian Championships (boys & girls)

21-25 January: U15 Indoor Australian Championships (boys & girls)



Spectator entry

Entry to the Illawarra Hockey Centre is free of charge all weekend.

Matches on Saturday begin at 8:00am and conclude at 9:00pm.

Matches on Sunday begin at 9:00am with the trophy presentations scheduled for 3:50pm.



Hockey Australia media release