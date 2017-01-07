

Midland Player Pathway



The Midland Youth Player Pathway Programme is moving for strength-to-strength and is self-sustainable as it moves into 2017, when an U15 event programme will be introduced.





In November 2015 Midland District was awarded £8,384 by Awards for All Scotland to deliver a new youth programme designed to provide local junior hockey players with a clear player pathway in terms of competition, and assist with building stronger local clubs. The programme provides the players with one event each month delivered at venues across the district with the events delivered by a number of local clubs. The programme planning group consisted of at least one representative from each of the ten clubs engaging with the programme, and this group identified U10, U12 and U14 as key age groups to focus on and outlined player development rather than results as the key focus behind the events.



The programme has now been running for one year and has been a huge success to date. Over 1900 attendances have been registered across the 12 events with an average of 38 coaches / umpires attending. The programme has allowed local clubs to structure their junior sessions around the events and has provided a focus not only for the players, but for coaches and parents as well. Since November 2015 junior membership within the clubs involved in the programme has increased by 37%.



Feedback on the programme has been very positive from everyone involved:



“This programme has provided the area with a clear and structured player pathway through the delivery of consistent competition. The youth programme has not only provided clubs with an opportunity to attract new players but also increase their engagement with parents and other local club members.”



“Participating in the Midland Youth Programme has provided us with regular non-competitive hockey in a friendly atmosphere. The programme enables the parents of our youth members to assist with the organisation of our youth section. Long may this programme continue, as the standard of play to date has been very high.”



The programme is now self-sustainable and will continue into 2017 with an U15 event programme being added to ensure a clear pathway into the senior teams of local clubs.



For further information on the programme contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Scottish Hockey Union media release