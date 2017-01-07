by Aftar Singh





Tough tackle: UniKL’s Zul Pidaus (left) challenging UiTM-KPT’s Mohamad Rozaini Baharom for the ball during the Malaysian Hockey League match at the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday. UniKL won 2-0. — GLENN GUAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank trounced Division One outfit Uni­versiti Putra Malaysia (UPM-KPT) 8-1 in the first round of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy – and immediately set their sights on revenge against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).





UniKL beat the Tigers 1-0 in last year’s first round.



So, get ready for an intriguing quarter-final when Maybank and UniKL clash today.



In yesterday’s first-round match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Sta­dium, Maybank romped home with goals from Hafifihafiz Hanafi (14th, 41st), Mohd Syafiq Mohd Zin (43th, 56th), Muhd Firdaus Fauzi (12th), Jang Soon-chan (29th), Nam Hyun-woo (47th) and Mohd Zulhairi Hashim (48th). UPM replied through Mohd Ashraf Zulry Mahat (35th).



Maybank team manager Omar Sharafuddin Abdullah has one simple message for his men: “Beat UniKL”.



“It will be tough as UniKL are a good side. It will be 50-50 ... but I have faith in my players.



“I believe they will rise to the occasion and help us reach the semi-finals,” said Omar.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj, whose team ousted Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM-KPT) 2-0 at the same venue yesterday, knows they will have a fight on their hands today.



“They (Maybank) are strong in midfield ... it will be tough, but not impossible.



“They have their full complement of foreign players while we only have two. I believe we can beat them,” said Arulselvaraj.



UniKL got their goals through Muhammad Aleem Bilal (32nd) and Ignacio Santiago Sallas (50th).



Over at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium, the start of the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC)-Tenaga Nasional first-round match was delayed by an hour due to a power outage.



When the match finally got under way, KLHC had to stage a dramatic fightback from two goals down to edge last year’s losing finalists Tenaga 3-2.



Tenaga went 2-0 up courtesy of goals by Mohd Ramadan Rosli (eighth minute) and Azril Misron (35th).



KLHC then struck through Haziq Samsul (43rd), Klein Schmidt (50th) and Anton Paul Fitz (54th).



In another match at the same venue, double champions Tereng­ganu’s coach Sarjit Singh was far from impressed despite his team outplaying Division One outfit TNB-Thunderbolt 7-3.



“We played an average game and conceded two soft penalty corners goals. We need to play much better in the quarter-finals (against Division One side Politeknik-KPT) tomorrow,” said Sarjit.



Terengganu scored through South Korean Jang Jong-hyun (18th, 25th and 35th), Faizal Saari (48th and 59th), Ismail Abu (second) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (sixth).



Thunderbolt replied through Muhammad Hazim (11th), Muhammad Idris Samad (21st) and defender Muhammad Arif Syafie (47th).



The Star of Malaysia