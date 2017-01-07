



Welsh club Cardiff & Met have credited their performances in the Euro Hockey League, along with GB women’s Olympic success, with giving their youth section a major boost.





The club began a youth section in 2014 and has seen a 45% increase in numbers this season, one in which they appeared in the EHL for the second time. In October, they recorded a Welsh club’s first ever win in the competition when they beat Italy’s SG Amsicora.



And the coaching team, led by Ieuan Davies, Sport Wales Youth Coach of the Year finalist, says that these top level experiences are inspiring the club to now field four teams in the South Wales Junior Leagues.



“We are blessed with the high-class facilities at Cardiff Metropolitan University," he said. "So there are no restrictions when we are designing & delivering sessions to allow the players to work hard and take chances in their training sessions.



“We consistently provide encouragement enabling expression without worrying about being shouted at if they fail to complete a skill.



“I believe this has contributed to an increase in membership, ability and will have a positive impact on the quality of player produced through our development pathway.



"Our coaches forge positive relationships with the players, whilst challenging themselves to deliver sessions underpinned by various theoretical concepts, which are studies as part of their degree pathways.”



Euro Hockey League media release