



VIENNA, Austria - At the 2017 International Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria, the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team took to the court seeing familiar opponents, more like teammates. Donning the same USA stamped across their chests, the opening match saw USA Blue face off against USA Red, and although game plans and tactics were similar, USA Blue came out on top 5-0.





In an evenly contested first half, USA goalkeepers Sam Carlino (Blue) (UMass, Kennett Square, Pa.) and Emma Plumb (Red) (Dartmouth, Sag Harbor, N.Y.) both made outstanding saves. Corinne Zanolli (WC Eagles, Newtown Square, Pa.) broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Intercepting a midfield pass, Zanolli attacked the circle at speed and slipped the ball neatly past the advancing Plumb, giving USA Blue the 1-0 lead.



Carlino pulled off a good save from Sarah Johnson (WC Eagles, Lincoln University, Pa.) and Plumb denied Sammy Popper at the other end, before Popper found the net. A good inter passing move with Abby Pitcairn split the USA Red defense and Popper slid the ball passed the helpless goalkeeper to give the USA Blue a 2-0 halftime lead.



USA Red came out with renewed determination in the second half and only a couple of solid saves from Sidonie LaPlant (WC Eagles, Middletown, Pa.) denied them of a goal. Midway through the second half, Rhian Jones (Duke, Rye, N.Y.) for USA Blue made a good interception and found Zanolli free in the circle with a strong penetrating pass. Zanolli made no mistake with a one-time sweep into the far corner to give USA Blue a 3-0 lead and break the game wide open.



With five minutes to go, USA Red substituted out goalkeeper Samantha Minrath (IFHCK, Louisville, Ky.) to give their team a field player advantage. The patient USA Blue team worked the ball efficiently around the court and scored two open net goals through Mary Beth Barham (Yale, Fairfax, Va.) and Riley Fulmer (Saints, Virginia Beach, Va.) to close out the game with a 5-0 victory.



In the other matches today, the Austrian Champions, SV Arminen, defeated Switzerland's U-21 Team, 4-2, and Austria's U-21 Team beat Rot-Weiss Wettingen, 3-2.



The International Rohrmax Cup continues tomorrow as both U.S. Women's National Indoor Team squads are back in action with two more games each. USA Blue will meet Austria's U-21 Team at 10:00 a.m. local time and SV Arminen at 5:00 p.m. local time. USA Red also plays SV Arminen at 1:00 p.m. local time and Rot-Weiss Wettingen at 4:00 p.m. local time.



Click here to see the full International Rohrmax Cup schedule.



USFHA media release