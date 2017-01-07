By Mbonile Burton



Tanzania Women hockey team left the country yesterday by bus to Nairobi, Kenya ahead of the Africa Cup of Club Championship (ACCC) this weekend.





The long-week tournament that has drawn together men and women's teams from all over the continent is scheduled to commence from January 7 to 15 at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.



The Secretary of Tanzania Hockey Association (THA) Kaushik Doshi told the 'Daily News' from Tanga yesterday that the country will field only the women's team in the event. Doshi said : The current squad is made up youthful players selected from various secondary schools and a very few experienced players.



The team travelled to Nairobi after intensive training under the Italian coach, Valentina Quaranta who is being assisted by Mnonda Magani. The tournament is being organised by Kenya Hockey Union in collaboration with Africa Hockey Federation.



According to Doshi Tanzanian teams in the women's category are El-Sharkia- Egypt, Ghana Revenue, El Raufai babes -Nigeria, Heartland flickers- Nigeria, Orange- Kenya (defending champions), Sliders - Kenya, Wananchi - Uganda and Weatherhead - Uganda Men's teams include El sharkia - Egypt, Eastern Company club - Egypt (defending champions), Exchequers Bank of Ghana, Niger flicker - Nigeria, Butali Warriors - Kenya Police and Wananchi - Uganda and Weatherhead - Uganda.



"By looking at the participating teams, all are said to be strong and experienced, but through our training and regular participation in such tournaments, we can overcome such a challenge by building a strong side," said Doshi.



In retrospect, Tanzanian woman has been called to officiate some of the tournament's matches. Doshi named the umpire as Beatrice Fataki, who of late was undergoing training conducted by coach Quaranta.



Doshi added that the women team is being co-sponsored by Superdoll Trailer Manufacture and Nabaki Africa Co, while in Nairobi, Sikh Temple Nairobi will provide them meals, courtesy of Sikh Temple of Dar.



"THA appreciates and thanks all the parties for their humble gesture towards supporting the ladies hockey team and this sport in general," Doshi said.



AllAfrica.com