Chase Sailors George Mutira with the ball as Kenya Police Felix Okoth blocks when they played Men Premier at City Park yesterday, 17/07/2016. Chase Sailors scored 3-2. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Butali Sugar Warriors, Kenya Police and Sliders launch their quest for the Africa Cup for Club Championships titles today at City Park Stadium.





Butali and Police have their work cut out as they seek to win their maiden continental gongs as well as win a second for Kenya. Sliders on the other hand will be hoping to grab their second diadem having won a first on their debut in 1999.



Butali face an acid test when they lock horns with Africa’s most decorated club Sharkia of Egypt in their opening group B match. With 23 titles to their name and a Guinness Book of Records sports mark for winning the most titles the North Africans are favourites to carry the day.



Butali formerly known as Kisumu Simba return to the continental scene after seven years absence hoping they will finally get it right.



Playing at City Park will rekindle the memories 2009 when they recorded their best performance ever to finish third behind winners Sharkia and current holders Eastern Company both of Egypt. They drubbed Yobe Desert Rollers of Nigeria 6-0 to settle for bronze on home soil.



The Kenyans will be banking on the services of prolific strikers Zack Aura, Seth Oburu, Emmanuel Simiyu as well as midfielders Frank Wanangwe and Barnabas Odhiambo.



Aura bagged the men’s Most Valuable Player during the 2009 games despite his side inferiority to the Egyptians.



In another men’s encounter of the day, Bank of Ghana’s Exchequers will be seeking a memorable return since their last appearance in Abuja, Nigeria in 2008.



Police who have shied away from the last two editions of the African showdown will begin their campaign against Wananchi of Uganda. The law enforcers will be out for victory against Uganda as they seek to improve on their fourth place finish during the 2013 games held in Kampala, Uganda.



“A winning start is what we are eyeing because it will be a morale booster and will also give my players the confidence in our subsequent matches. We have been away from this championship for two years same us our opponents and we just have to give our all and hopefully the match will go our way,” Kaunda said.



In the women’s contest Sliders who will also be making a comeback to the African extravaganza since the 2-1 loss to Telkom Orange in the 2009 final take on Uganda’s Weatherhead.



In other women’s matches of the day last year’s bronze medalists Ghana Revenue Authority will tackle Uganda’s Wananchi in pool B while Sharkia will take on El-Raufai of Nigeri.



