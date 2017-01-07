By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya’s men’s hockey teams Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police launch their hunt to win their maiden Africa Cup of Club Championship crown this evening as the continental event gets underway at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.





Butali, bronze medallists in the 2009 edition, face a stern test when they come up against 23-time winners Sharkia from Egypt in Pool B at 5.15pm while Police will be up against Uganda’s Wananchi in a Pool A encounter at 7.30pm.



The duo, who will be under pressure to perform well, will be banking on home advantage to claim opening day wins.



Both sides are returning to the ontinental stage having missed the last two editions.



Kenya Police’s fixture looks friendlier on paper and the law enforcers will be looking to get their campaign up and running with a win against the Ugandan side.



Police have reinforced their squad with George Mutira (Chase Sailors) and Allan Iningu (Sikh Union) to bolster their attack.



The 2011 bronze medallists will also welcome former Kenya keeper James Kayieko, who has been away on official duty. Police coach Kenneth Kaunda ins intent on getting a good start in the competition.



“The first match is usually important and we aim to get the three points so that we can get the pressure off ourselves.



TRICKY AFFAIR



“Our opponents have also been absent from this competition for a while and therefore it will be a tricky affair,’ Kaunda said.



Police will rely on the experience of talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti, who has featured in this competition before, while young forward Calvins Kanu, who had a good last season, will look to replicate his form on the continental stage.



“It will be my first club championship and I want to make a mark and also help my team go all the way,” he said.



Butali will need to be at their best to get a good result against Sharkia, who alongside rivals champions Eastern Company, are favourites to win the men’s title.



Sharkia beat Butali (formerly Kisumu Simba) in the semi-finals of the 2009 edition played at the City Park Stadium, in the clubs last meeting.



