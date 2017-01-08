

Chandigarh: Hockey Him beat Hockey Himachal 6-1 in a Pool D match of the 7th sub-junior women’s National Championship (B Division) in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu today.





Ankita Dahiya (15th minute, 68th, 69th) scored a hat-trick. Hockey Him's other goals were scored by Jyoti (39th), Srishti Bhojgi (53rd) and Arti Kashyap (66th). Hockey Himachal's lone goal was scored by Neha Thakur in the 56th minute.



Hockey Puducherry beat the Citizen Hockey XI 3-0 in Pool B. E Subasri scored the opener in the 9th minute. M Logisha's two goals (28th, 51st) wrapped up a comfortable victory for Puducherry. Hockey Bhopal defeated Mumbai Hockey Association 2-1 in a highly competitive encounter in Pool C. Hockey Bhopal struck first through Soni Ladwal’s (33rd minute) penalty corner conversion. In the second half, Mumbai’s Pallavi Shelar scored in the 57th minute to restore parity. With six minutes to go, Priyanka Dogra scored the goal that gave Hockey Bhopal the victory and three points.



In another Pool C game, Kerala Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 4-0. MT Abhirami opened the scoring in the 6th minute for Kerala Hockey. The other goal scorers for them were RS Arathy (21st), Tintu Mol Tomy (50th) and SR Varsha (61st). Mumbai School Sports Association beat Goans Hockey 1-0. After a goalless first half, Mumbai School Sports Association’s Esther Mathew capitalised on a rare opportunity to open the scoring.



Hockey Coorg beat Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 12-0 in Pool A. Hockey Coorg scored their first goal in the first minute of the game through GS Kavya and never really let up, going into the halftime with a three-goal lead. In the second half they ran riot. BS Bhumika (21st, 40th, 48th, 58th, 64th) and Padmavathi S Madli (15th, 51st, 67th) scored hat-tricks in the encounter.



