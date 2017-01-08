Walter Alibey



There were impressive starts for Malvern and Queen’s Park Men’s teams on the opening two days of the Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility Friday and yesterday.





Malvern opened their campaign with a 12-0 whopping of Shape, courtesy a hat-trick by Daniel Byer in the 1st, 12th and 23rd minute. Apart from Byer the Malvern men also got doubles strikes from Anthony Marcano (3rd, 29th), Jovan Wren (6th, 35th), Kristien Emmanuel (14th, 26th) and Aidan Marcano in the 20th and 40th minutes, while Teague Marcano completed the rout in the 38th minute.



The Malvern men later followed up that victory with a 6-3 win over Old Fort with Marcano (Teague) scoring three times (12th, 18th and 31st) to spearhead the win. Tariq Marcano added a double and Emmanuel were the other scorers for Malvern. Meanwhile the Parkites men also got off to a comprehensive 13-1 victory over Notre Dame, their scorers were Jondan Vieira 5th; Marcus Pascal 14th, 36th; Jerazeno Bell 16th, 28th, 38th; Darren Cowie 18th; Aidan De Gannes 32th, 38th, 39th, 40th; Jondan Reynos 34th and Kadeem Fortune 40th. Chad Pedro was the lone scorer for Notre Dame.



Queen’s Park Veterans also defeated Notre Dame on the first day 6-2 while tournament holders Ventures went down 2-1 to Paragon among the Women.



There was also victory for GOA Vets over the Defence Force 7-4 and the Paragon men who triumphed over Old Fort 6-5.



Yesterday QPCC vets also pulled off a 6-4 win over GCC and Ventures women again went doewn to GOA 2-4.



Today President of the Republic of T&T Anthony Carmona is expected to make a surprise visit for the semi and final of the tournament.



