by Aftar Singh





Going all out: Maybank’s Jeremy Edwards (centre) in action against UniKL’s Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil (left) during their Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy quarter-final at Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.



The Tigers not only exacted sweet revenge over Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) by coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday, they also sealed their place in the semi-finals.





Maybank, powered by six foreign players, went on the offensive but it was UniKL, who took the lead through Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil in the 32nd minute off a field goal.



But the Tigers, who lost 1-0 to UniKL in the first round last year, fought back to score two goals in seven minutes.



Muhd Iderus Ali equalised in the 44th minute before Hafifhafiz Hanafi netted the winning goal off a penalty stroke seven minutes later.



The Tigers are now odds-on favourites to reach the final as they will face minnows and Division One outfit Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) in the last four at the same venue tomorrow.



MBPJ edged Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) 2-1 in the other quarter-finals at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



Mohd Norshahrezan Mat Jusoh (28th minute) and Muhd Najmr Ahmad Hayazi (52nd) scored for MBPJ while Faiq Razin Zariq Idris scored for BJSS through a penalty corner in the 29th minute.



Maybank coach Saiful Azli Abdul Rahman believes this could be the year they end their title drought.



The Tigers last won a title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) 22 years ago in 1995.



“We were lucky to beat UniKL as we didn’t play well.



“Playing two matches in 24 hours affected my team’s performance,” admitted Saiful.



“We also failed to convert the seven penalty corners we earned in the match. This is one weakness we need to work on. Making the semis will boost the players’ confidence.”



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj feels that his men should have killed off the match after scoring the first goal.



“We paid the price for missing seven penalty corners in the match,” said Arul­selvaraj.



The other semi-final will pit double champions Terengganu against Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).



Terengganu hammered Politeknik-KPT 7-1 while KLHC trounced Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 7-0.



The Star of Malaysia