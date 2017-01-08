Bowdon Hightown became the first team to book their place at finals day after recording two more victories in the Super 6s Indoor Championship Women’s Premier Division on Saturday.





They defeated East Grinstead 6-2 in their opening game, with Tina Cullen scoring a brace, before they took on the only other unbeaten side in the final match of the day, Slough.



Sally Walton scored twice to take her tournament tally to ten goals, helping Bowdon to a 4-2 win and securing their place at the SSE Arena Wembley at the end of the month with two games still to play.



Sutton Coldfield sit second in the table and look well placed to join Bowdon, despite picking up one win and one defeat in Telford on Saturday.



They kicked off the days’ action with a 5-2 win over the University of Birmingham, before falling to a 4-3 defeat against Holcombe.



Previously unbeaten Slough had stretched their run to five matches before they were defeated by Bowdon. They condemned the University of Birmingham to their second loss of the day, 6-4, helped by a Harriet Ward brace.



Holcombe won both of their games on Saturday to stay in contention to qualify for finals day, Florencia Zappulla scored a last minute winner to give them three points in a 3-2 win over Reading.



Canterbury occupy the final qualification spot, leading Holcombe just on goal difference after a win and a defeat.



Grace Balsdon took her tally to eight for the tournament, hitting a brace in a 6-1 win over Buckingham, before they went down 7-3 to Reading, a game in which competition leading scorer Georgina Bathurst scored four times.



In the day’s other game, East Grinstead kept their hopes of defending the title alive after beating bottom side Buckingham 4-1.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/competitions/26



England Hockey Board Media release