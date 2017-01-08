Surbiton and East Grinstead both booked their places in the Super 6s Indoor Championship finals at Wembley with two strong performances at Nottingham University Sports Centre on Saturday.





The two sides remain unbeaten and are now guaranteed to finish in the top four and appear in the semi finals at the SSE Arena in three weeks.



Surbiton are top of the table on goal difference following an 11-3 win over Canterbury, as well as a thrilling 4-4 draw with rivals East Grinstead, who won their other Saturday match against Bowdon 8-3.



The goals continue to come from throughout the team for Surbiton, with Alan Forsyth scoring four times, and William Marshall and David Goodfield three times throughout the day.



But East Grinstead looked to have the upper hand in their head-to-head, galloping into a 3-0 lead before Surbiton hit back to level with three goals in four minutes.



Surbiton took the lead through Forsyth, but it lasted less than a minute with East Grinstead ensuring a draw.



Earlier in the day, six goals from Ben Allberry helped East Grinstead beat Bowdon.



Wimbledon held on to third spot in the table despite losing 7-2 to Reading and scraping a 3-2 victory over Loughborough.



That win – plus a 6-6 draw with Canterbury – was enough for Reading to climb up to fourth place, leapfrogging Sevenoaks who beat Team Bath Buccaneers 7-5 but lost 6-5 to Loughborough in the day’s opening match.



In their other match on Saturday, Team Bath Buccaneers clinched a valuable 11-4 win over Bowdon in their bid to avoid the drop.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/competitions/27



England Hockey Board Media release