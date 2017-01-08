By Elizabeth Mburugu





SPORTS NEWS: AFRICAN CUP CHAMPIONSHIP Kenya Sliders Rebbeca Owour fights for the ball with Uganda Weatherhead Namubiru Fatuma as they battled in the African Cup Championship at City Park Nairobi, Kenya yesterday. ON 06/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Home girls Sliders began their Africa Cup for Club Championships title hunt on a high with a 6-3 victory over Wananchi of Uganda. Sliders were undoubtedly the stronger side but were failed by lapses in defence that saw them concede easy goals including a penalty stroke.





Rhoda Nyambura and Lorraine Nondi starred for Sliders scoring two first half goals while Sandra Namusoke also found the back of the net twice for the Ugandans. An elated Sliders Team Manager Ann Onyango said she was glad her charges had won their opening match and was hopeful they will build on that conquest. ‘’It is a positive start and I urge my players to build on that as we move forward in competition. We are taking one match at a time but as it is champions Telkom Orange remain our strongest challengers, ‘’ Onyango said.



Gilly Okumu opened the score for Sliders in the ninth minute to give her side an early lead. The goal awoke Wananchi’s defence who remained vigilant thwarting Sliders efforts of getting a second goal. Elizabeth obong’o finally send the ball home to give Sliders a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute. Their celebration was short-lived as Namusoke pulled one back two minutes later.



Nyambura made it 3-1 before the half hour make before adding her second some seconds to the breather to give Sliders a 4-1 advantage. On resumption, Nondi scored her first in the 39th minute before completing a brace ten minutes later. Namusoke reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute while Diana Awino put Weatherhead’s tally to three in the 58th minute.



Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) ladies made a statement by trouncing hapless Uganda’s Wananchi 11-0 in their opening pool B match. Ghana international striker Elizabeth Opuku led GRA’s onslaught bagging a hat-trick. Firdawa Addison and Owusu-Safoa Roberta scored a brace each while Vivian Narkour, Lydia Afrite, Monica Sewell-Grant and Philips Seddoh netted a goal each.



In the men’s matches, Bank of Ghana’s Exchequers announced their return to the continental scene with a resounding 6-2 victory over Uganda’s Weatherhead in pool A.



