



VIENNA, Austria - As day two of the International Rohrmax Cup concluded, the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team came out of competition with mixed fortunes. Tough fought matches against seasoned European teams saw USA Blue drop both matches as USA Red won and tied today's contests. Continued growth was displayed today as both teams head into tomorrow's final games.





In the first game of the day, USA Blue rued a number of missed chances as they lost 4-3 to Austria's U-21 Team. USA's most dangerous forward, Corinne Zanolli (WC Eagles, Newtown Square, Pa.), opened the scoring after finishing a penetrating run with a hard shot inside the far post. After Austria equalized from open play, Zanolli drew two defenders and found Mary Beth Barham (Yale, Fairfax, Va.) open in the circle who made no mistake with her one-time shot to put Team USA back in the lead. While USA could not finish numerous well created chances, Austria took their opportunities, scoring three unanswered goals. USA's goalkeeper Sidonie Laplante (WC Eagles, Middletown, Pa.) denied another Austria chance as she saved a penalty stroke to keep the game within reach. With three minutes remaining, Barham finished off a beautiful passing move to bring the game back to 4-3 and finishing strong USA piled the pressure on the Austrian goal until the final whistle.



USA Red upset the host team, SV Arminen, 3-2, in the second game. Meredith Sholder (Firestyx, Alburtis, Pa.) scored after good work by Claire Webb (Syracuse, Exton, Pa.) in the corner and Paityn Wirth (Nook Hockey, Thompsontown, Pa.) finished off a five pass move to give USA Red a two goal advantage. SV Arminen converted a penalty corner but USA's goalkeeper Emma Plumb (Darmouth, Sag Harbor, N.Y.) played well in goal and Sarah Johnson (WC Eagles, Lincoln University, Pa.) controlled the midfield. USA Red soon took the lead back to two when Sholder found Riley Donnelly (FSC, Doylestown, Pa.) open in the circle and she made no mistake with a hard shot into the roof of the net. With time expired World Indoor Player of the Year, Asia Wieloch, scored off a penalty corner but USA Red had secured a well deserved 3-2 victory.



USA Red were soon back in action against Swiss champions, Rot-Weiss Wettingen. The thrilling end-to-end game finished with the honors shared at 4-4. Donnelly converted two penalty corners, and completed her hat-trick from open play, and Sholder also scored. USA goalkeeper Plumb had another solid game in goal and brought off two outstanding saves after time had expired to give the USA Red a well earned point.



The final game of the day between USA Blue and SV Arminen did not disappoint the large vocal crowd. SV Arminen's Polish star, Wielock, put on a clinic with her deft touches and pinpoint passing but the USA side showed that they were learning a lot from playing seasoned European opposition with a solid defensive display. USA Blue drew the first goal when Zanolli picked up a long ball in the corner, wrong footed the defender and threaded the ball to Sholder who scored with a one-time shot. Wielock showed her quality, carving herself an opportunity which Sam Carlino (UMass, Kennett Square, Pa.) saved, but gave the USA goalkeeper no chance as she pounced on the rebound to level the score.



With 2.5 minutes to go SV Arminen called a time out, substituting their goalkeeper to finish the match with six field players. With the clock winding down, Zanolli picked up a long pass off the boards and headed into the circle at speed behind the SV Arminen defense. She was tackled from behind but was adjudged to have shielded the ball and received a yellow card. As time ran out the home side forced a penalty corner and Wielock found the bottom left corner to give SV Arminen a 2-1 win with the final play of the game.



In the today's other games, Rot-Weiss Wettingen beat Switzerland U-21 Team 5-1 and Austria U-21 Team defeated Switzerland U-21 Team 3-1.



The final day of the International Rohrmax Cup will play out tomorrow. USA Red will play Austria's U-21 Team at 9:30 a.m. local time and Switzerland's U-21 Team at 3:30 p.m. local time. USA Blue faces off with Switzerland's U-21 Team at 10:30 a.m. local time and Rot-Weiss Wettingen at 1:30 p.m. local time.



