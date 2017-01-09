

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Retired Black Sticks Phil Burrows and Katie Glynn have been recognised in the 2017 New Year honours.





Burrows and Glynn have both become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for their services to hockey.



Burrows, New Zealand’s most capped Black Sticks player of all time, announced his retirement from international hockey in November 2016.



He made his debut in 2000 and played a whopping 343 tests in a career which saw him compete at three Olympic Games (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012), four Commonwealth Games (Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014) and four World Cups (Kuala Lumpur 2002, Monchengladbach 2006, Delhi 2010, The Hague 2014).



Burrows remains one of only three players who have ever eclipsed the 300 test mark for New Zealand, leading fellow retired legends Ryan Archibald (327) and Dean Couzins (318).



The 36-year-old is also the Black Sticks’ most prolific goal scorer of all time having found the back of the net 150 times from either the striker or midfielder positions.



Striker Katie Glynn announced her retirement from the international game in November 2015 following struggles with knee and back injuries.



Debuting in 2009, Glynn played 134 tests for New Zealand and scored 77 goals making her New Zealand’s second highest female goal scorer of all time.



Glynn had a stellar career competing at all the major global hockey events including the 2014 World Cup, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, 2012 London Olympics, 2010 World Cup and 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.



Hockey New Zealand Media release