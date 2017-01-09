by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank are on the verge of making a final in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) after a lapse of 17 years.





The Tigers are up against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) in one of the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy today.



The Tigers last played in an MHL final in 1999. They qualified for the overall final but lost to Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).



Double champions Terengganu face Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the other semi-final.



Maybank coach Shaiful Azli Abdul Rahman believes they stand a strong chance of beating newcomers MBPJ.



“I agree we’re the favourites, but we will not take anything for granted. MBPJ may be a Division One team but they deserve respect,” said Shaiful.



Maybank made the semi-finals after beating Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 8-1 in the first round and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 2-1 in the quarter-finals.



Shaiful singled out two players – Canadian national goalkeeper David Carter and Australian midfielder Jeremy Edward – for their good run.



“David and Jeremy are the only two national players in our side, but there is good teamwork,” said Shaiful.



Besides Carter and Edward, the other foreign players in the Maybank side are Australian development team player Jonathan Bretherton and South Koreans Jang Yoon-Hyuk, Nam Hyun-woo and Jang Soon-chan.



“We have a better set of foreign players this season. These foreigners are combining well with the local players.



“As long as our midfield and defence can hold their own we stand a good chance of winning the match,” said Shaiful.



The Star of Malaysia