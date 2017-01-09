



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu’s sheer attacking power should take them to the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy.





The east coast side have scored 14 goals in two matches, beating TNB Thunderbolt 7-3 in the first round and Politeknik Malaysia 7-1 in the quarter-finals.



National forward Faizal Saari is the leading scorer with six goals while South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jung-hyun has three.



Ismail Abu contributed two and Mohamed Amirul Mirza Rozi, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abd Jalil (pic) and Mohamed Firhan Ashaari have a goal each.



Terengganu, the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) double champions, are the odds-on favourites against Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in today’s semi-finals.



KLHC reached the last four after a 3-2 win over last year’s runners-up Tenaga Nasional before hammering SSTMI 7-0 in the quarter-finals.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh, however, is not taking KLHC for granted.



“KLHC have a reasonably strong team. We have to be careful as this is a knockout tournament. I am happy that we have been scoring penalty corners and field goals.



“We just have to keep the mistakes down and not give KLHC room to attack,” said Sarjit.



Terengganu have never won the trophy. They were beaten by Tenaga Nasional in the semi-finals of the inaugural tournament last season.



