



Ireland’s two remaining EHL entrants Lisnagarvey and Banbridge are level at the top of the Irish Hockey League following contrasting fortunes to start 2017.





Garvey scored a goal in each half to beat UCD 2-0 with Ryan Getty netting before the break before James Lorimer added a second after the interval from a corner.



It lifted them to 20 points with ten games played, level with Bann who have played a game less at this stage. They lost 2-1 to Three Rock Rovers, falling two behind at half-time to goals from Jody Hosking and Ben Walker before Jonny McKee got one back in the closing ten minutes.



Bann had plenty of corners but missed their injured top scorer and captain Matthew Bell from the set piece while Drew Carlisle, Owen Magee and Fraser Mills all unavailable.



Those results mean there are five teams all within two points of each other at the head of the table. Monkstown lost to Cork C of I 4-3 to see the two sides level on 19 points while Three Rock Rovers are on 18 points in fifth but have a game in hand against bottom of the table Instonians.



Round 11 of the competition takes place next Saturday while Banbridge meet Cork on the Sunday in refixed game.



Euro Hockey League media release