

Bowdon Hightown's Sally Walton shoots past Sutton Coldfield's Becky Batsford. Credit Garry Bowden



Slough, Canterbury and Sutton Coldfield all booked their places at the Super 6s finals day after the Women’s Premier Division came to a close on Sunday.





Slough topped the standings after registering two wins on the day, the first of which came in a 5-2 victory over Holcombe, helped by an Ashpal Bhogal hat trick.



They then cemented top spot by beating bottom placed Buckingham 7-2 in the penultimate game of the day, Laura Bailey and Harriet Ward both scoring braces.



Canterbury wrapped up their qualification early, playing and winning twice in the first four games of the day.



They kicked off the day’s action with a 4-3 victory over Sutton Coldfield, captain Sarah Kerly leading her team with a brace.



Kerly hit two more in a 5-3 victory over Bowdon Hightown, who had already advanced to the finals at the SSE Arena Wembley before play commenced on Sunday.



After their loss to Canterbury, Sutton Coldfield knew only a win would see them qualify, as they took on Bowdon later in the afternoon.



Charlene Mason then Sally Walton had given Bowdon a first half lead, Walton with her 13th of the tournament. But Sutton Coldfield hit back with Sarah Parkinson-Mills, Sophie Manning, Julie Stowe and Vicky Woolford all on target to give Sutton the final place at Wembley.



Two wins on the day was not enough for East Grinstead to continue the defence of their title, as they missed out on qualification by just two points, despite a 5-1 win over the University of Birmingham, and a 4-1 win over Reading.



Reading also missed out on finals day, but Georgina Bathurst has had a superb tournament. The leading scorer took her tally to 16 goals, including another hat trick in a 4-2 win over the University of Birmingham.



Holcombe were outsiders to qualify after their early loss to Slough, but they did sign off their campaign with a 7-1 win over Buckingham, Steph Elliott, Eleanor Watton and Harriet Pittard all scoring twice.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/competitions/26



England Hockey Board Media release