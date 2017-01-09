

Wimbledon's James Bailey denies William Marshall of Surbiton, 8 January 2017. Photo Simon Parke



There was drama on the final day of the Men’s Premier Division in the Super 6s Indoor Championship, with Reading and Sevenoaks booking their places in the finals at the SSE Arena Wembley later this month.





Surbiton and East Grinstead secured their places in the finals on Saturday, while Reading and Sevenoaks had to play some scintillating hockey to join them in the top four.



Reading moved up to third with a 7-7 draw with Sevenoaks and a 10-8 win over East Grinstead.



Harry Jawanda scored five goals in total on Sunday, taking his total to 13 for the tournament, while his Reading team-mate Andy Watts chipped in with three on the final day.



Reading had been 7-3 ahead against Sevenoaks, before four unanswered goals saw their rivals fight back.



And as well as Reading winning against rivals East Grinstead, Sevenoaks also took the points, beating them 1-0 in a close match which was only decided by George Torry’s 32nd minute goal.



Wimbledon dropped out of the top four after losing 5-3 to Team Bath Buccaneers and 9-3 to Surbiton.



A hat-trick from Andy Pett helped Team Bath to victory, while they drew 5-5 with Surbiton with Peter Scott and Ben Mackey both scoring two, while Alan Forsyth found the net three times in that game for Surbiton.



Captain Lewis Prosser scored a hat-trick in Surbiton’s 9-3 win over Wimbledon.



Loughborough Students avoid the drop after coming from behind to beat Bowdon 7-5 and drawing with Canterbury 4-4 with Ed Horler scoring eight of their 11 goals on Sunday.



Canterbury also drew 5-5 with Bowdon, but it wasn’t enough to avoid finishing second bottom of the Premier Division table.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/competitions/27



England Hockey Board Media release