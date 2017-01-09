By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Zack Aura with the ball when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park, Nairobi, Kenya. ON 06/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



After faltering in their Africa Cup for Club Championships opening match, hosts Butali Sugar Warriors are hoping to regain their footing in their second tie.





The sugarmen will battle Ghana Police in their men's pool B match today at City Park.



Warriors launched their continental title quest on a losing note when they lost 2-0 to 23-time champions Sharkia of Egypt.



The Kenyan giants failed to impress hundreds of home fans, who were cheering them from the stands, as they committed several unforced, bust costly errors.



Warriors stand-in coach Meshack Senge said they will approach their second match with much resilience because his charges can't afford to drop another point.



"We are going for victory because dropping any more points will minimise our chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Their is no room for error because this is a must-win match for us," Senge said.



Senge added that despite losing to Egyptians, they did not leave empty-handed, but learnt valuable lessons that will come in handy in their next matches.



"We lost the game, but drew some positives from the encounter, which will build us, as we prepare for today's match. We also identified our weak points and I believe we still stand a chance of posting better and impressive results," Senge said.



In the other men's pool B match, former champions Sharkia will play last year's bronze medalists, Niger Flickers of Nigeria.



Sharkia will be seeking a second victory after their impressing Day One outing against Butali. In group A, Exchequers of Ghana, are also chasing their second successive win against Wananchi of Uganda. The Ghanaians thrashed their compatriots, Weatherhead, 6-2 in their first match.



In the women's battle, champions Telkom Orange lock horns with Sharkia in pool A, while the second Kenyan side, Sliders, tackle Kada Queens of Nigeria. Orange will be hoping to extend their dominance over the North Africans.



Niger's Flickers are confident that playing in the Africa Club championships in Kenya is a sure bet for them to improve their performance as they chase their maiden continental glory.



The Nigerian men, who finished third in last year's edition in Lusaka, Zambia, did not compete in the 2009 edition held in Kenya, following their late arrival.



Flickers coach Yohanna Faruk said, "I still remember as if it happened yesterday. We had trained well in 2009 and were looking forward to the competition, but the worst happened and we arrived late, which led to our disqualification,'' Faruk said.



He, however, said the disappointment is now behind them and they are ready for the championships at City Park.



The Standard Online