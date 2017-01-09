By BRIAN YONGA





Loveth Mooglate (left) of Kadu Queens of Nigeria vies for the ball with Telkom Orange's Audrey Omaido during their Afirca Cup of Club Championship match at the City Park Stadium on January 8, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Orange got their title defence underway with an emphatic 5-2 win over Kada Queens of Nigeria on Sunday as the Africa Cup of Club Championship entered its second day at the City Park Stadium.





Orange coach Jos Openda was pleased with the result but noted they are yet to hit top gear.



"The first game is usually a learning curve and we need to work on our defence because the goals we conceded were too soft, " Openda said.



" The fans have not seen the real Orange and I think we should be judged after our third match but I can promise you we will be better."



Rachel Ousa gave the eight-time champions a deserved lead in the 23rd minute with a well taken goal that beat Queens keeper Mercy Orobosa at her near post. Orange had dominated proceedings with internationals Maureen Okumu striker Jackline Mwangi and Lilian Aura linking up well infront.



However, the West Africans hit back three minutes later after a swift counter attack saw the Orange defence breached and Roseline Ovoh shot past Orange keeper Cynthia Onyango as the teams headed to the break tied at one-all.



Orange continued to press in the second half with Maureen Okumu a thorn in the Queens' defence with her marauding runs. She was involved in her team's second goal, beating her maker at the touch line before squaring the ball to Irene Ofula, who buried the ball home in the 41st minute.



Orange, who had former skipper Betsy Ommala back in the team after a seven month absence, continued to press for more goals. Ommala set up Barabara Simiyu for the third goal two minutes later.



However, the Nigerians, who were fast on the break, hit back again as Faith Ikiriko scored from the resulting short corner to set up a tense final.





Telkom Orange players celebrate a goal. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



They wasted two efforts to level the contest with Ovoh twice denied by Onyango, who had to be alert to keep out to deny the Nigerians.



Orange made the game safe with two more goals as Jackline Mwangi and Flavian Mutiva sounding the board to give their team the win and put them on three points in Pool A.



Queens, who drew 2-2 with Sharkia from Egypt in their first match on Saturday, are on a point.



Local side Kenya Police beat Wananchi of Uganda 4-2 in their opening men's match on Saturday night. Amos Barkibirir scored twice for the 2011 bronze medalliats while striker Moses Cheplaiti and Calvins Kanu scored once each.



" We took a two lead and then allowed them to come back at us.We need to close out matches early so as to avoid unnecessary pressure," Police coach Kenneth Kaunda said.



Captain Innocent Mbabali and Kevin Chimwani got the goals for the Ugandan side but Police were home and dry. In other results, former champions Heartland beat Dar ladies 2-0 in a Pool B women's contest, while Ghana Police beat Weatherhead 5-0 in another Pool B encounter.



Daily Nation