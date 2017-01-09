By BRIAN YONGA



Kenyan men's side Butali Sugar Warriors take on Ghana Police on Monday in a must-win match as the Africa Cup of Club Championship enters its third at the City Park Stadium.





Butali launched their continental title quest on a losing note when they fell 2-0 to 23-time champions Sharkia of Egypt on Saturday.The Kisumu-based side paid the price of failing to convert the chances as Sharkia picked them out with two classy goals.



Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge is confident his charges can bounce back from the defeat and get their campaign up and running.



"There is no room for error because a defeat eliminates us from the competition.We have worked on the mistskes that cost us against Sharkia and I think we will get a good result,'' he said.



"We need to turn the many chances we created into goals.The lads are ready to show what they can do."



In the other men's pool B, match former champions Sharkia face off with last yearbronze medalists Niger Flickers of Nigeria. Sharkia will be seeking a second victory which will see them book their place in the semi-finals.



In Group A, Exchequers of Ghana will be out for a maximum points against Wananchi of Uganda. The Ugandans will be wary of the Ghanaians who thrashed their counterparts Weatherhead 6-2 in their event opener.



In the women's affair, champions Telkom Orange lock horns with Sharkia in pool A while the second Kenyan side Sliders tackle Kada Queens of Nigeria. Orange will be hoping to extend their dominance over the North Africans. Orange beat Sharkia 3-1 in a friendly match prior to the tournament.



In Group B, on-song Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) take on Dar Ladies of Tanzania. The Ghanaian ladies will be going for another resounding victory while the Tanzanians will seeking their first win after losing their opener 2-0 to Heartland of Nigeria.



MONDAY'S FIXTURES



Women- GRAv Dar ladies(8.15am), Sliders v Kada Queens( 12.45pm), Sharkia v Orange( 5.15pm)



Men- Butali v Ghana Police( 10.30am), Exchequers v Wananchi ( 3pm), Niger Flickers v Sharkia (7.30pm)



Daily Nation