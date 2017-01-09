

The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team (file photo)



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team has preserved its winning streak in the Croatia Indoor Cup 2017 and registered a resounding victory against a squad of players from the host nation’s top-ranked clubs.





On Saturday, the Iranian indoor hockey players trounced the Croatian team 15-3 in a match held in the town of Sveti Ivan Zelina, which lies northeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb.



The Iranian indoor field hockey had edged past Croatia’s national squad 5-2 earlier in the day.



The Iranian outfit defeated the national Belarusian team 8-2 on Friday. The Persians routed Slovenes 20-0 in their opening match on the same day.



The Croatia Indoor Cup 2017 started in Sveti Ivan Zelina on January 6 and will conclude on January 8. The tournament has attracted national indoor field hockey teams from Belarus, Croatia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in addition to the squad of players from the host nation’s top-ranked clubs.



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team considers the Croatian tournament as a preparatory stage for the 7th edition of the Asian Cup to convene in Qatar in May.



The Iranian squad comprises Behdad Biranvand, Mohammad Asnaashari, Amir Aruei, Hamid Nouraniyan, Mohsen Bohlouli, Sasan Hataminejad, Seyed Mohammad Ghorayshi, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Abbas Aruei, Behnam Sa’di, Vahid Fathi, and Sajjad Mamizadeh.



The team is led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch. Masoud Bohlouli and Abolfazl Yousefi assist Safaei as coaches.



