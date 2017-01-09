



VIENNA, Austria - The final day of the International Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria started with five of the six teams vying for a chance to take the title. USA Blue won their first match by a comfortable margin but after a devastating goal to even the score just seconds before the final buzzer tied the second game, the title chances were gone. This draw put USA Blue out of contention but opened the door for USA Red to claim first place if they could beat Switzerland's U-21 Team. In a high-caliber and competitive match, USA Red prevailed and took the title by a score of 4-1.





USA Red started the day at a fast pace against unbeaten, tournament leaders, Austria's U-21 Team. Quickly putting the Austrians on their heels, the team opened the scoring following a sharp interchange between Paityn Wirth (Nook Hockey, Thompsontown, Pa.) and Meredith Sholder (Firestyx, Alburtis, Pa.), with Wirth receiving the ball back and flicking it into the top corner. Sarah Johnson (WC Eagles, Lincoln University, Pa.) added the second by taking a quick free hit, she cut through the Austrian defense and shot past the advancing goalkeeper. With Johnson taking control of the midfield, Riley Donnelly (FSC, Doylestown, Pa.) hit the post with a strong flick and Johnson pounced on the rebound to give the USA Red a 3-0 lead. Austria U-21 Team fought back hard and cut the lead off a penalty stroke before half time.



Team USA maintained their rhythm and moved the ball with confidence and speed as the second half began. Johnson completed her second hat trick of the tournament, converting on a pass from Sholder. Donnelly added a fifth goal from a goalmouth scramble, and rounded out the scoring, answering Austria's U-21 Team field goal with her own individual effort, to give the USA Red a 6-2 win.



Next, USA Blue played Switzerland's U-21 Team. Riley Fulmer (Saints, Virginia Beach, Va.) finished off a good passing combination, which included all five players, to put her team one up. Abby Pitcairn (WC Eagles, Aspinwall, Pa.) found Sammy Popper (Princeton, Blue Bell, Pa.) on the right of the circle who rifled off a shot into the far corner of the net. The next goal came when Mary Beth Barham (Yale, Fairfax, Va.) intercepted an errant pass and made no mistake with her one-on-one skills with the goalkeeper to round out the first half.



With the tight USA Blue defense thwarting the Swiss forwards, Team USA maintained the majority of the second half possession with crisp passing around the court. Midway through the half Popper swept a long pass from Maddie Orobono (WC Eagles, Macungie, Pa.) into the net and three minutes later Barham finished off a defense splitting pass to Corinne Zanolli (WC Eagles, Newton Square, Pa.) who rounded out the scoring. USA Blue found their scoring touch to take the 5-0 win.



With Switzerland Champions Rot-Weiss Wettingen defeating hosts SV Arminen 6-2 and SV Arminen coming back to beat the tiring Austria's U-21 Team 4-1 earlier in the day, USA Blue, with the tournaments best goal difference, took on Rot-Weiss Wettingen with both teams knowing that a win for either side would give them the Rohrmax Cup.



USA Blue got off to strong start. Zanolli dispossessed a Rot-Weiss defender and found Barham who converted the easiest of chances. With the play swinging from end to end, both teams came close, and it was not until the 16th minute that Zanolli converted on a penalty corner to put USA up by two. At the stroke of half time, Rot-Weiss added a goal back from the penalty spot. The second half was a tight affair with both teams probing each other's defenses. Some good goalkeeping by the Rot-Weiss goalkeeper held the USA attempts at bay, but with the clock ticking down, the cup looked to be heading home with USA Blue. However, it was not to be. With three seconds left, Rot-Weiss was awarded a penalty corner which they converted on after time had expired to tie the game a 2-2, to the devastation of the young USA Blue squad.



The draw put both teams out of contention but opened the door for USA Red to leap into first place if they could beat Switzerland's U-21 Team in the last game of the tournament. USA started tentatively but, with their press creating turnovers, scoring opportunities started to come. Off one turnover, Donnelly gave Johnson the opportunity to open the scoring which she took with a strong low shot. An outstanding passing move found Donnelly open on the right of the circle and she gave the USA Red a 2-0 halftime lead.



Early in the second half, Swiss' U-21 Team pulled one back off a penalty corner, but Claire Webb (Syracuse, Exton, Pa.) answered with her own penalty corner shot two minutes later to regain the two goal margin. With victory in sight, USA Red stepped up the pressure on the Swiss defense and from a resulting penalty corner Hannah Prince (UMass, Gorham, Maine) put the game out of reach, scoring off the rebound in typically determined fashion, to capture the 2017 Rohrmax Cup.



"This tournament has been a good opportunity for our young players to compete against strong technical teams, who move the ball at spee, and play a variety of presses" said Jun Kentwell, U.S. Women's National Indoor Team Head Coach "I was very pleased how our individual and team defense improved significantly over the duration of the tournament. The players grew in confidence and proved to themselves that they can play against quality, experienced teams and can break down and penetrate strong presses. Our goalkeepers had an outstanding tournament. We must work on our poise taking penalty corners and lift our convention rate"



"Our players need more international experience to build on the development they made here," added Kentwell. We are at a different level than this time last year, but we still have a lot of work to do as we prepare for the Pan American Indoor Cup."







2017 Rohrmax Cup Final Standings:

1st USA Red 10 points

2nd SV Arminen 9 points

3rd Austria's U-21 Team 9 points

4th Rot-Weiss Wettingen 8 points

5th USA Blue 7 points

6th Switzerland's U-21 Team 0 points



USFHA media release