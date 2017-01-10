Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2017
England Hockey is sad to report the news over the Christmas period of the passing of John Epps, a long time member of Bowdon Hockey Club.



John was a Match Official in the England Hockey League for a number of seasons. He also umpired in Cumbria and the North West Hockey League.

In 2012 John volunteered for the Olympics in London and worked at the hockey competition in the Sports Information team. John was a huge hockey fan and an absolute gentleman  He will be sorely missed.

John's funeral is to be held on Friday 20th January at 12noon at the United Reformed Church, 81 Cecil Road, Hale, Altrincham, Cheshire. WA15 9NT. His family have family flowers only. It will be followed by a wake to celebrate
his life, at the Mercure Bowdon Hotel, Langham Road, Bowdon WA14 2HT

Our thoughts and condolences are with John's friends and family at this time.

England Hockey Board Media release

